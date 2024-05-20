ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry

Philippine Marine Corps Col. Wilfredo Manalang Jr., deputy commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, delivers remarks during a closing ceremony for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Corps Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

