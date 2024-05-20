Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen [Image 2 of 7]

    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, march in the parade at the start of the state Memorial Day ceremony at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 25, 2024. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 88,900 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8431008
    VIRIN: 240525-Z-AL508-1026
    Resolution: 7254x4838
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Honor
    Observance
    New Jersey National Guard
    Memorial Day: Service to Country

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT