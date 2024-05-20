Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

U. S. Army drum major Staff Sgt. Jake E. McDonnell leads the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, march in the parade at the start of the state Memorial Day ceremony at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 25, 2024. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 88,900 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

