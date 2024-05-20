U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard Honor Guard stand at present arms during the annual State Memorial Day ceremony at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 25, 2024. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 88,900 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8431012 VIRIN: 240525-Z-AL508-1361 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 12.97 MB Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.