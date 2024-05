Dancers preform at a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2024. The Eagle was visiting the Dominican Republic as part of the cutter’s 2024 summer training cruise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

