Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic [Image 12 of 18]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Charge d’Affaires Patricia Aguilera, U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, speaks during a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2024. In attendance at the ceremony was Vice Admiral Agustin Alberto Morillo Rodriguez, chief of the navy of the Dominican Republic, and Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8430838
    VIRIN: 240525-G-N0310-1346
    Resolution: 4240x2827
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Dominican Republic
    Santo Domingo
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT