U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic

Charge d’Affaires Patricia Aguilera, U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, speaks during a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2024. In attendance at the ceremony was Vice Admiral Agustin Alberto Morillo Rodriguez, chief of the navy of the Dominican Republic, and Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8430838 VIRIN: 240525-G-N0310-1346 Resolution: 4240x2827 Size: 1.59 MB Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN