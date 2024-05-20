U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in the Dominican Republic [Image 12 of 18]
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
05.25.2024
Charge d’Affaires Patricia Aguilera, U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, speaks during a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2024. In attendance at the ceremony was Vice Admiral Agustin Alberto Morillo Rodriguez, chief of the navy of the Dominican Republic, and Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)
|05.25.2024
|05.25.2024 16:39
|8430838
|240525-G-N0310-1346
|4240x2827
|1.59 MB
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|5
|0
