Vice Admiral Agustin Alberto Morillo Rodriguez, chief of the navy of the Dominican Republic, speaks during a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 25, 2024. In attendance was cadets from both the U.S Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy of the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West)

