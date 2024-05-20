Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle Course [Image 11 of 19]

    French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle Course

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jensen Hunter, a basic security guard, Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion Bangor, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment, fires a M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle in a live-fire exercise at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, April 18, 2024. During the CQB course, students learn specialized marksmanship, tactics and techniques used in CQB operations, such as navigating and clearing rooms, stairways, hallways, and different obstacles within a confined environment. Upon graduation, MCSFR Marines are qualified in close-quarters battle and eligible for additional testing to join the Recapture Tactics Teams located at Naval Weapons Station Bangor, Washington and Naval Weapons Station Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8430754
    VIRIN: 240418-M-EI266-1035
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    MCSFR
    Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment
    Close-Quarters Battles

