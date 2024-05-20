Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle

    French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment, provide security on a ladder in al ive fire exercise during Close-Quarters Battles course at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, May 8, 2024.During the CQB course, students learn specialized marksmanship, tactics and techniques used in CQB operations, such as navigating and clearing rooms, stairways, hallways, and different obstacles within a confined environment. Upon graduation, MCSFR Marines are qualified in close-quarters battle and eligible for additional testing to join the Recapture Tactics Teams located at Naval Weapons Station Bangor, Washington and Naval Weapons Station Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

    French Service Member attends the Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Close Quarters Battle Course
    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    MCSFR
    Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment
    Close-Quarters Battles

