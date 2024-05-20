Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA 2024 Commissioning Day [Image 12 of 15]

    USNA 2024 Commissioning Day

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mariano Lopez 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduate and commission as ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen and were addressed by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 10:45
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
