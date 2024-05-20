USNA 2024 Commissioning Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) Foreign national midshipmen graduating with the U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 stand up to be recognized during their graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen, to include 13 foreign national students from 11 countries, and were addressed by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by XXXX)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

