ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation over the U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen in a ceremony where the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivered remarks as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8430692
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-BX517-1086
|Resolution:
|4844x3460
|Size:
|747.65 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNA 2024 Commissioning Day [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
