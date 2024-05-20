USNA 2024 Commissioning Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 24, 2024) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation over the U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The U.S. Naval Academy’s class of 2024 graduated 1,040 midshipmen in a ceremony where the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivered remarks as the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

