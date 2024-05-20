Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    81st Training Wing Airmen pose for a group photo during a Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2024. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

