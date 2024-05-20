81st Training Wing Airmen serve a variety of food for a Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2024. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8430099
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-TI822-2036
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
