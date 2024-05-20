81st Training Wing Airmen serve a variety of food for a Taste of Home event during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2024. AAPIHM is a month-long celebration that recognizes the history and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024
Location: BILOXI, MS, US