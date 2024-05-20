Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. dismisses the formation during the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Leo Amaro)

