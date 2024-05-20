U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. stands at attention for the playing of the Marines’ Hymn during the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Leo Amaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8429781
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-IF209-8712
|Resolution:
|6027x4020
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Leo Amaro, identified by DVIDS
