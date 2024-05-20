Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo [Image 5 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Leo Amaro 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. speaks during the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Leo Amaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8429779
    VIRIN: 240524-M-IF209-4560
    Resolution: 6691x4463
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Leo Amaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo
    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Relinquishment of command
    Colonel Rizzo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT