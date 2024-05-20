Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Cardinal & TF Torro Joint Flight [Image 14 of 20]

    TF Cardinal &amp; TF Torro Joint Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers from Task Force Cardinal, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division fly along side Task Force Torro on May 24, 2024. The Chinook is the workhorse of all Army aviation airframes, suited for a variety of missions, including air assault, lift operations, medical evacuations, resupply operations, aircraft recovery, and paradrop/rappelling operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8429638
    VIRIN: 240524-A-ID763-8169
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 19.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, TF Cardinal & TF Torro Joint Flight [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    CH-47
    82nd CAB
    Spain
    Aviation

