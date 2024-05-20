Paratroopers from Task Force Cardinal, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division fly along side Task Force Torro on May 24, 2024. The Chinook is the workhorse of all Army aviation airframes, suited for a variety of missions, including air assault, lift operations, medical evacuations, resupply operations, aircraft recovery, and paradrop/rappelling operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

