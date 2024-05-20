USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

240524-N-UF592-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jesse Thao, from Marysville, California, speaks during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

