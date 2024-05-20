Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240524-N-UF592-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Jesse Thao, from Marysville, California, speaks during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 12:21
    VIRIN: 240524-N-UF592-1024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    celebration
    AAPI

