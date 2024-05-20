USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

240524-N-UF592-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Fireman Elijah Pulotu, from Hawaii, performs a traditional haka dance during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA