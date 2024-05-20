240524-N-UF592-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Fireman Elijah Pulotu, from Hawaii, performs a traditional haka dance during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8429402
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-UF592-1053
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
