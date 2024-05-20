Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Memorial Service [Image 9 of 9]

    Finnish Memorial Service

    FINLAND

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    FINLAND – Sunday, May 19, 2023, Taskforce Fighting Eagle participated in Finnish Memorial Day, also known as the Commemoration Day of Fallen Soldiers. This tradition has been observed on the third Sunday of May since 1940, when it was established by the Commander-in-Chief of the Finnish Defence Forces, Marshal CGE Mannerheim, just after the Winter War. The day is a religious one, which includes remembering soldiers who have passed in church services.

    Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

