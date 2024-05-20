Finnish Memorial Service

FINLAND – Sunday, May 19, 2023, Taskforce Fighting Eagle participated in Finnish Memorial Day, also known as the Commemoration Day of Fallen Soldiers. This tradition has been observed on the third Sunday of May since 1940, when it was established by the Commander-in-Chief of the Finnish Defence Forces, Marshal CGE Mannerheim, just after the Winter War. The day is a religious one, which includes remembering soldiers who have passed in church services.



Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

