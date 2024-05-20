USS Higgins (DDG 76) Torpedo Loading

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Thomas Williams from Smithville, Ohio, (left) and Gunners Mate Seaman Dean Yother from Atlanta, Georgia, (right) load a Mark 46 torpedo into a surface vessel torpedo tube (SVTT) on the missile decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 21. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

