    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Torpedo Loading [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Torpedo Loading

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) move a Mark 46 torpedo on the missile decks while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 21. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 04:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Torpedo Loading [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C7F
    Always Ready
    First to Fight
    DDG 76

