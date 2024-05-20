USS Higgins (DDG 76) Torpedo Loading

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Clint Fitzhugh from Hot Springs, Arkansas, (left) and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Class Zenaida Gaspar from Galltin, Tennessee, (right) lift a Mark 46 torpedo from the missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 21. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

