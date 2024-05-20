Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWOBOSS attends NROTC Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    SWOBOSS attends NROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2024) - Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Vice Adm. Brendan McLane attends the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps San Diego Sailors commissioning ceremony at the University of San Diego Jenny Craig pavilion May 23, 2024. In the ceremony, 19 Navy Ensigns and 21 Marine Corps Second Lieutenants received their commissions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 00:10
    Photo ID: 8428461
    VIRIN: 240523-N-UN585-1006
    Resolution: 5567x3709
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWOBOSS attends NROTC Commissioning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Navy
    commissioning ceremony
    Marine Corps
    NROTC

