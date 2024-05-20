SWOBOSS attends NROTC Commissioning Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2024) - A group of Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps San Diego Sailors and Marines stand for the singing of the Navy and Marine Corps march songs following their commissioning ceremony at the University of San Diego Jenny Craig pavilion May 23, 2024. In the ceremony, 19 Navy Ensigns and 21 Marine Corps Second Lieutenants received their commissions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

