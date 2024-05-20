Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

From left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major; Gen. Charles A. Flynn, USARPAC command general; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, incoming U ARPAC command sergeant major, awaits the passing of the colors during USARPAC's change of responsibility ceremony May 23, 2024, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The passing of colors signifies the transfer of responsibility to Brzak. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor

