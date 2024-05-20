Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

The 25th Infantry Division Band provides music on May 23, 2024, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

Date Taken: 05.23.2024
Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
by SSG Andre Taylor