Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, pass USARPAC’s unit colors to Gen. Charles A. Flynn, USARPAC command general, at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony May 23, 2024, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The passing of colors signifies the transfer of responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt incoming USARPAC command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8428252
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-PE084-1002
|Resolution:
|6675x4450
|Size:
|15.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT