Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, pass USARPAC’s unit colors to Gen. Charles A. Flynn, USARPAC command general, at USARPAC’s change of responsibility ceremony May 23, 2024, at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The passing of colors signifies the transfer of responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt incoming USARPAC command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

