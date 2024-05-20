USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn makes his remarks on May 23, 2024, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8428209 VIRIN: 240523-A-AT733-1003 Resolution: 5863x3909 Size: 10.27 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.