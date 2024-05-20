Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter [Image 3 of 7]

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn makes his remarks on May 23, 2024, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8428209
    VIRIN: 240523-A-AT733-1003
    Resolution: 5863x3909
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter
    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter
    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter
    Gen. Charles A. Flynn Delivers Remarks at USARPAC Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Shafter
    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt Addresses Troops at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flynn
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    USARMY
    BRZAK
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT