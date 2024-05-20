USARPAC Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn makes his remarks on May 23, 2024, during the Change of Responsibility ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak Bids Farewell at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony