Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt Addresses Troops at Fort Shafter Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt presented his remarks on May 23 during the Change of Responsibility ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

