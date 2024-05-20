Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with a friends and her command team following her reenlistment ceremony, December 2023. “It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. As an American Samoa native, Vaimaona's story has always been one of family. “I saw it as a very good opportunity to get off the island and do more. Go explore the world,” said Vaimaona. “Seeing my mom struggle financially, hurt. Joining the Army gave me the opportunity to do more and provide for my family back home.” (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8428116 VIRIN: 240523-A-YS623-1004 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 587.53 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.