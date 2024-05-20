Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond | Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with a friends and her command team following her reenlistment ceremony, December 2023. “It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. As an American Samoa native, Vaimaona's story has always been one of family. “I saw it as a very good opportunity to get off the island and do more. Go explore the world,” said Vaimaona. “Seeing my mom struggle financially, hurt. Joining the Army gave me the opportunity to do more and provide for my family back home.” (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

In the United States, fiscal year 2023 saw 878,500 new American citizens naturalized, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and more than 12,000 naturalized through military service connections.



For Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, her naturalization ceremony felt less celebratory and more like an administrative function for what she already felt deep inside, thanks to her service in the Army.



“It really didn’t mean anything, though. I feel like I’ve been a U.S. citizen since I joined the Army. Nothing really changed,” said Vaimaona, a supply sergeant with the 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. “I was just getting it done.”



As an American Samoa native, Vaimaona's story has always been one of family. She grew up watching her mom, Faitoto’a, struggle, caring and providing for 10 children on her late husband’s high school teacher retirement checks.



“There’s a lot of us, and it’s just my mom,” said Vaimaona.



Seeing her mother struggle pushed Vaimaona to want more from her own life.



“I saw it as a very good opportunity to get off the island and do more. Go explore the world,” said Vaimaona. “Seeing my mom struggle financially, hurt. Joining the Army gave me the opportunity to do more and provide for my family back home.”



Vaimaona’s family didn’t have military ties, so her Army journey began on unfamiliar territory for the young mother of one.



“I am literally considered the black sheep,” said Vaimaona. “Joining the Army really shocked everyone. They (her family) were like, 'We never thought you were going to make it,’ and I was like, ‘I know.’ I wanted to prove something to myself and to them.”



After completing Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and graduating high school, Vaimaona enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a unit supply specialist.



“Her attitude makes a huge impact on the organization,” said 1st Lt. Julia Weiss, platoon leader, 74th EOD Co. “She brings a human aspect to the office every day. Her laugh, her ability to get things done and just her overall mood brings that refreshing energy to this company.”



Vaimaona’s military career flourished, attaining the rank of sergeant, earning high praise for her work as the EOD company’s only supply noncommissioned officer and never-failing command inspections and inventories.



“It’s just her, and she covers the supply for the entire company, which is not easy given EOD equipment,” added Weiss. “She navigates her shop really well and is able to talk to people within the EOD community regarding EOD operations.”



A task, Weiss, notes as extremely difficult given the complexities of the EOD community.



“EOD is very close-knit, and she has used her personality and talent to the best of her abilities, and it shows across our formation with her clear grasp of our language, terminology and daily operations,” added Weiss.



Even though Vaimaona continues to shine in her career and looks forward to her permanent change of station to Germany in the summer, her focus has always been on family.



“We were always there for each other, supporting one another through good times and bad,” said Vaimaona's sister, Tagai. “Despite being far away, my sister makes sure to attend important family events and celebrations whenever possible. Debbie is always there for my family members when they need emotional support or advice, lending a listening ear and providing guidance as needed.”



Vaimaona’s family grew, to her surprise, in 2019, with the birth of her son. She didn’t realize her son was on the way until she was seven months into her pregnancy.



“I thought I was just getting thick!” said Vaimaona, laughing. “I found out in the final trimester. Everyone was telling me I was glowing, and I would just say thank you, not knowing I was pregnant.”



With the birth of her son, Vaimaona, faced new daily challenges – both at work and home.



“I told my chain of command, and they immediately moved me out of the barracks,” said Vaimaona. “My mom just asked, 'let me know when I can fly out to help you,' and then she jumped on a plane with my sister and was there when I gave birth.”



With her own family growing and her career blossoming, Viamaona took the time to reflect on her own accomplishments.



“It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. “I am proud of my career I work damn hard for it; I wake up every morning, I’ve been stressed I’ve had my days and I still push through.”



Viamaona’s sister echoes that same sense of pride and admiration.



“We pushed each other to be better, to aim higher, and to never settle for less than we deserved,” said Tagai. “We created countless memories that I will always cherish, from figuring out how to husk a coconut in the kitchen to staying up late talking about our hopes and fears. Having my sister taught me the value of unconditional love, loyalty, and forgiveness.”



Vaimaona’s story will always be one of family. Her career continues to shine, and her growth and character has and will continue to inspire others. That inspiration is her greatest gift to those around her.



“I wanted to break the cycle and now one of my cousins are thinking about joining the military,” said Vaimaona.