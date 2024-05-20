Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength [Image 3 of 4]

    Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with a CH-47 Chinook prior to conducting her reenlistment on the helicopter, December 2023. “It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. “I am proud of my career I work damn hard for it; I wake up every morning, I’ve been stressed I’ve had my days and I still push through.” (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    This work, Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

