Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with a CH-47 Chinook prior to conducting her reenlistment on the helicopter, December 2023. “It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. “I am proud of my career I work damn hard for it; I wake up every morning, I’ve been stressed I’ve had my days and I still push through.” (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8428091 VIRIN: 240523-A-YS623-1003 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 465.46 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.