Sgt. Vaimaona Family Strength

Sgt. Debbie Vaimaona, supply sergeant, 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with a CH-47 Chinook prior to conducting her reenlistment on the helicopter, December 2023. “It makes me feel happy and proud, like a proud daughter, like I’ve accomplished something,” said Vaimaona. “I am proud of my career I work damn hard for it; I wake up every morning, I’ve been stressed I’ve had my days and I still push through.” (Courtesy Photo)
