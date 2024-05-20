Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW24: Division Review [Image 5 of 5]

    AAW24: Division Review

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett  

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division march in the Division review ceremony, May 23, 2024, on Pike Field, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, marking the end of All American Week. AAW24 celebrated the Division’s culture and legacy as America’s Guard of Honor through a series of sporting and ceremonial events promoting comradery. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    GWOT
    Review
    Division Review
    AATW
    AAW24
    WeAreAllAmerican

