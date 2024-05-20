Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division march with the U.S. colors during the Division review ceremony, May 23, 2024, on Pike Field, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, marking the end of All American Week. AAW24 celebrated the Division’s culture and legacy as America’s Guard of Honor through a series of sporting and ceremonial events promoting comradery. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8427770 VIRIN: 240523-A-QM437-7132 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 621.44 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAW24: Division Review [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.