ALS Class 24-D Graduation

Airman Leadership School Class 24-D graduates sing “The U.S. Air Force” at the end of their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. “The U.S. Air Force” is the official song of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)

