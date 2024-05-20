Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 4 of 5]

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    Airman Leadership School Class 24-D graduates sing “The U.S. Air Force” at the end of their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. “The U.S. Air Force” is the official song of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8427348
    VIRIN: 240517-M-RP022-3291
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.86 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

