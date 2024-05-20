Airman Leadership School Class 24-D graduates sing “The U.S. Air Force” at the end of their graduation ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. “The U.S. Air Force” is the official song of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8427348
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-RP022-3291
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.86 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT