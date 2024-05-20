ALS Class 24-D Graduation

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Roeder | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 47th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Roeder | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 47th Security Forces Squadron operational superintendent, addresses the Airman Leadership School class 24-D during their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder) see less | View Image Page

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-D at the Powell Event Center on May 17. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Senior Airman Angelica Diaz, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies

Senior Airman Dustyn Galbraith, 17th Communication Squadron

Senior Airman Jessica King, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Jordan Plater, 17th Training Support Squadron

Senior Airman Manuel Aguilar III, 17th Contracting Squadron

Senior Airman Mikayla Von Boven, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Noel Choquette, 17th Contracting Squadron

Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn, 17th Communication Squadron

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Senior Airman Giovanni Maietta, 273rd Cyber Operations Squadron

Laughlin Air Force Base

Senior Airman Aundrea Valle, 47th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Connor Williams, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Decarlo Howardmedlock, 85th Flying Training Squadron

Emmanuel Lozano, 47th Flying Training Wing

Senior Airman Jimmy Villanueva, 47th Communication Squadron

Senior Airman Savannah Fivecoat, 47th Operations Support Squadron

Peterson Space Force Base

Senior Airman Christian Wescovich, 302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron