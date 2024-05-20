ALS Class 24-D Graduation

Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-D at the Powell Event Center on May 17. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Senior Airman Angelica Diaz, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies
Senior Airman Dustyn Galbraith, 17th Communication Squadron
Senior Airman Jessica King, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Jordan Plater, 17th Training Support Squadron
Senior Airman Manuel Aguilar III, 17th Contracting Squadron
Senior Airman Mikayla Von Boven, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Noel Choquette, 17th Contracting Squadron
Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn, 17th Communication Squadron
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
Senior Airman Giovanni Maietta, 273rd Cyber Operations Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base
Senior Airman Aundrea Valle, 47th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Connor Williams, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Decarlo Howardmedlock, 85th Flying Training Squadron
Emmanuel Lozano, 47th Flying Training Wing
Senior Airman Jimmy Villanueva, 47th Communication Squadron
Senior Airman Savannah Fivecoat, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Peterson Space Force Base
Senior Airman Christian Wescovich, 302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
