Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation

    Photo By Cpl. Jessica Roeder | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 47th Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Story by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-D at the Powell Event Center on May 17. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Angelica Diaz, 17th Training Wing Staff Agencies
    Senior Airman Dustyn Galbraith, 17th Communication Squadron
    Senior Airman Jessica King, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Jordan Plater, 17th Training Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Manuel Aguilar III, 17th Contracting Squadron
    Senior Airman Mikayla Von Boven, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Noel Choquette, 17th Contracting Squadron
    Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn, 17th Communication Squadron
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Senior Airman Giovanni Maietta, 273rd Cyber Operations Squadron
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Aundrea Valle, 47th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Connor Williams, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Decarlo Howardmedlock, 85th Flying Training Squadron
    Emmanuel Lozano, 47th Flying Training Wing
    Senior Airman Jimmy Villanueva, 47th Communication Squadron
    Senior Airman Savannah Fivecoat, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Senior Airman Christian Wescovich, 302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:50
    Story ID: 472151
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 24-D Graduation, by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation
    ALS Class 24-D Graduation
    ALS Class 24-D Graduation
    ALS Class 24-D Graduation
    ALS Class 24-D Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USAF
    training
    ALS
    professional developement
    24-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT