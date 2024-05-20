Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 3 of 5]

    ALS Class 24-D Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    Emmanuel Lozano, Class 24-D Airman Leadership School graduate, receives the “L” from a group of first sergeants belonging to the 17th Training Wing during the Class 24-D ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    This work, ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

