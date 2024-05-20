Emmanuel Lozano, Class 24-D Airman Leadership School graduate, receives the “L” from a group of first sergeants belonging to the 17th Training Wing during the Class 24-D ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8427346 VIRIN: 240517-M-RP022-1850 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.93 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS Class 24-D Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.