ALS Class 24-D Graduation

Emmanuel Lozano, Class 24-D Airman Leadership School graduate, receives the “L” from a group of first sergeants belonging to the 17th Training Wing during the Class 24-D ALS graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 17, 2024. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Jessica Roeder)
