Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, center, vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Navy Sailors and Blue Star Family New York Tri-State Chapter members open the NASDAQ Bell during Fleet Week New York May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8426466
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-TU663-1020
|Resolution:
|1776x1184
|Size:
|533.73 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2024 NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
