Fleet Week New York 2024 NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony

Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, right, vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks with Brian Whiting, Chief External Affair Officer for Blue Star Family, after the NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony during Fleet Week New York May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

