    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2024 NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2024 NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Perez 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, right, vice commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks with Brian Whiting, Chief External Affair Officer for Blue Star Family, after the NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony during Fleet Week New York May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8426464
    VIRIN: 240523-N-TU663-1031
    Resolution: 1776x1184
    Size: 340.13 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2024 NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    FWNY
    FWNY 24

