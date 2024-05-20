3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, 3rd Air Force commander (right), and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3rd Air Force command chief, meet with Airmen on the flightline during hot pit refueling at Astral Knight in Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 15, 2024. AK24 will test Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts and serve as a venue to certify units as USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE fully operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024
Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL