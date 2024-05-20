3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, meets with Airman temporarily deployed for Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 15, 2024. AK24 employs operational focus areas of integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), counter anti-access area denial, intelligence and information sharing, command and control, and Agile Combat Employment to deter aggression, build interoperability and integrate with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

