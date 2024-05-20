Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24 [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24

    POWIDZ AIR BASE, POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, 3rd Air Force commander, shakes hands with Senior Airman Brennen Brown, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels distribution operator, prior to hot pit refueling during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 15, 2024. AK24 will test Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts and serve as a venue to certify units as USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE fully operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, 3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

