3rd Air Force Visit during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, 3rd Air Force commander, shakes hands with Senior Airman Brennen Brown, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels distribution operator, prior to hot pit refueling during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 15, 2024. AK24 will test Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts and serve as a venue to certify units as USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE fully operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL