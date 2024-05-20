Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TaskForce Fighting Eagle Static Display [Image 7 of 10]

    TaskForce Fighting Eagle Static Display

    FINLAND

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    FINLAND – Wednesday, May 22, 2023, Taskforce Fighting Eagle accompanied the FInnish Military in a joint static display. U.S. Soldiers also had an opportunity to ride in and explore the interior of the Finnish NH-60 Aircraft while the Finnish Service members also had the opportunity to fly in the CH-47 as well as look at the other aircrafts on the flightline. This meeting helped display capabilities between NATO Partners.

    Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8425722
    VIRIN: 240522-A-CC161-1007
    Location: FI
    TAGS

    CH-47
    Static Display
    Fighting Eagles
    1CAB
    Above The First
    NH-60

