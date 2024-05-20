TaskForce Fighting Eagle Static Display

FINLAND – Wednesday, May 22, 2023, Taskforce Fighting Eagle accompanied the FInnish Military in a joint static display. U.S. Soldiers also had an opportunity to ride in and explore the interior of the Finnish NH-60 Aircraft while the Finnish Service members also had the opportunity to fly in the CH-47 as well as look at the other aircrafts on the flightline. This meeting helped display capabilities between NATO Partners.



Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

