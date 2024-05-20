FINLAND – Wednesday, May 22, 2023, Taskforce Fighting Eagle accompanied the FInnish Military in a joint static display. U.S. Soldiers also had an opportunity to ride in and explore the interior of the Finnish NH-60 Aircraft while the Finnish Service members also had the opportunity to fly in the CH-47 as well as look at the other aircrafts on the flightline. This meeting helped display capabilities between NATO Partners.
Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8425712
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-CC161-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|FI
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TaskForce Fighting Eagle Static Display [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT